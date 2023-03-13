AASP/NJ Expects Record Northeast Trade Show

Event will be held this weekend in Secaucus, N.J.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) flagship event, the NORTHEAST 2023 Automotive Services Show, is set to break records as thousands of automotive professionals make their way to the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J. this upcoming weekend on March 17-19.

“NORTHEAST is the only place to be this weekend,” says AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee. “I’ve been interacting with folks all throughout the industry, and just about everyone who’s anyone will be making their way to the Meadowlands this weekend – the only place east of the Mississippi where you can get national-level education and see the best of the best in equipment and tools up close.”

There will be tons to see and do on the trade show floor as more than 100 exhibitors will showcase their innovations along the aisles of the 65,000 square foot MEC. Education Sponsor AirPro Diagnostics has helped make this year’s educational slate possible, which features some of the industry’s top presenters including Mike Anderson (Collision Advice), David Luehr (Elite Body Shop Solutions), Aaron Schulenburg (Society of Collision Repair Specialists) and many more along with thought-provoking panel discussions such as “What Does It Take to be a Shop of the Future?” and “Slaying the Dragon.”

Attendees can purchase single classes for $25 each or get a huge discount on a full-access NORTHEAST Educational Pass (12 sessions) for $199 (over $100 in savings). Space is limited.

New to NORTHEAST this year is the exciting Bodywork Bowl Competition. This inaugural event provides the opportunity for those in the industry to compete against their industry peers in one of the competition’s three categories: estimating, painting or welding for a chance to take home a $500 cash prize. Competitors can pre-register to take part in the competition at aaspnjnortheast.com/events or sign up on the show floor Saturday, March 18.

As if the opportunities in the classroom and on the trade show floor aren’t enough to be excited about, attendees can also find themselves the winners of $500 in NORTHEAST Dollars. AASP/NJ will award a total of $5,000 ($500 to 10 lucky attendees) in NORTHEAST Dollars to be used toward any purchase at the show. All attendees who pre-register for NORTHEAST 2023 will automatically be entered into drawings held all weekend long.

More information about the Northeast Trade Show and pre-registration are available online.