Vehicle Thefts Nationwide Surpass One Million for the First Time Since 2008

Law enforcement agencies and communities across the United States continue to be plagued by record and near-record levels of vehicular crime as monthly theft totals nationwide consistently exceeded 75,000 in 2022. According to new analysis conducted by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry’s association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, more than 1 million vehicles were stolen last year, marking a 7% increase over 2021.

Vehicle theft data, provided by the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and analyzed by NICB, indicates over 250,000 thefts were reported in the fourth quarter of 2022 alone. California and