CIECA March 30 Webinar Features BodyShop Booster’s Ryan Taylor on Adapting to Speed of Change

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECA webinar is scheduled for Thursday, March 30 at 2 p.m. (EDT). The one hour webinar, How to Adapt to the Speed of Change in the Collision Industry… Without Getting Crushed, will feature Ryan Taylor, founder of the CRM software BodyShop Booster and president of The AMP Bureau.

CIECA 2019 logoDuring the live broadcast, Taylor will share three secrets focused on how Fortune 500 companies embrace change: Upstream Thinking, How to adapt and ride the technology wave, and From Fear to Freedom: How the military uses change as rocket fuel

