CARSTAR Collision Clinic of Edmonds and Bellevue, Washington Sold to Puget Collision

Focus Advisors, the M&A firm specializing in collision repair transactions, announced the sale of CARSTAR Collision Clinic in Edmonds and Bellevue, Washington to Puget Collision. The transaction represented a successful exit for owner Bruce Lingle, who started in the industry as a technician and later built his MSO for over 44 years in the Edmonds market.

“After spending my career in the collision industry, I knew it was time for me to step back and enjoy spending more time with my wife, family, and travelling,” said Lingle. “From the start, Dave Roberts, Chris Lane and the whole Focus Advisors team