AutoGlassNow Adds Three New Locations in New York State, New Jersey and Pennsylvania

Auto Glass Now announced the opening of three new facilities.

Auto Glass Now Belleville is a 3,000-square-foot facility managed by Daniel Johnson in Belleville, N.J. Johnson brings three decades of experience to the new location. After growing up in Jersey City and gaining hands-on experience managing his family’s shop and later a national auto repair facility, Daniel was ready to join the quickly growing Auto Glass Now family. Daniel is supported by Rodney and Eddie, two industry experts with vast knowledge of the auto glass trade. The facility is equipped with five service bays to ensure customers can return to