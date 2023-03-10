American Honda Partners with I-CAR to Deliver Training to Certified Collision Repair Network

I-CAR will deliver 10 required courses for the 1,800-member network.

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced that American Honda Motor Company enhanced its partnership with I-CAR.

Greg Ross, I-CAR Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said, “The team at I-CAR is excited to support Honda/Acura with future delivery of 10 required online courses for collision repair facilities in their network.”

The transition to I-CAR’s learning management system will support technicians with streamlined training easily accessible in one platform alongside all other I-CAR courses. It also enables those repair facilities that currently have a Gold Class training subscription