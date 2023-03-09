Massachusetts Attorney General Will Begin Enforcing Right to Repair Law June 1

In a court filing March 7, AG says people of Massachusetts deserve benefit of the law approved by voters more than two years ago that has been delayed by Auto Alliance lawsuit.

In a Federal Court filing Tuesday, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced the Commonwealth intends to begin the process to enforce updates to its Right to Repair law that was approved by voters in 2020. The Attorney General’s office had repeatedly extended a stipulation that it would not enforce the updated law while a Federal lawsuit brought by the Alliance of Automotive Innovation was being decided.