Kentucky First Responders Learn New Rescue Skills Through NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication Program

More than 30 first responders from the surrounding areas donned their rescue gear today for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication, preparing them to provide the best response for car accident victims, all thanks to the Glaser’s Collision Centers, Nationwide Insurance, Genesis Rescue Systems and the National Auto Body Council (NABC) First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E. ) program.

Glaser’s Collision Centers in Bullitt County, Kentucky hosted first responders from five different fire departments at a special NABC F.R.E.E. education and guidance program to help ensure drivers have the best prepared response in case of an accident.

“The information and hands-on training provided to us was extremely important to help us save lives when we are challenged in real life extrication,” stated Captain Nick Dachille, Zoneton Fire Protection District. “We wish to thank Glaser’s Collision Center and High-Tech Rescue for hosting this valuable training.”

The program helps prepare local first responder teams to rescue accident victims from these late-model vehicles. The program provides education and live demonstrations on working with high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology, and safety around alternative fuel vehicles. Since it was founded, it has provided education for more than 5,000 first responders.

“Hosting this event to help first responders better their skills to extricate people in a car accident was an easy decision”, stated Aaron Glaser, Glaser’s Collision Centers owner, “Timing is critical and our first responders need to have the best training and be ready when that time comes.”

Nationwide provided the vehicles, and Genesis Rescue Systems supplied the classroom education and extrication demonstration.