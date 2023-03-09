CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / IIHS President Tells Federal Legislators Vehicle Technology is Not a Silver Bullet for Safety

IIHS President Tells Federal Legislators Vehicle Technology is Not a Silver Bullet for Safety

By Leave a Comment

Many advanced technologies can reduce the number of lives lost on U.S. roads, but full or partial automation is not one of them, David Harkey, president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, said in a virtual Capitol Hill briefing March 7.

“We firmly believe in technology for vehicle safety and the potential it has to reduce the tragic toll on our roadways,” Harkey said. “We do not believe in the promise of technology to completely replace drivers and for the vehicle to assume all responsibility for vehicle operations.”

Harkey offered the Institute’s perspective on advance vehicle technologies as part

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey