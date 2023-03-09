Crash Champions Celebrates Team Members During Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day 

The Crash Champions Collision Repair Team yesterday kicked off the company’s celebration of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month by launching a month-long multimedia campaign that celebrates women from across the organization.

The campaign, ‘We Are Crash Champions’, was released on Crash Champions’ social media channels with a video voiced by and featuring women from various roles across the company. The video aims to inspire women to see themselves in the collision repair industry, while also promoting opportunities to thrive in a career with numerous paths. Additional feature videos will be released by Crash Champions throughout the month of