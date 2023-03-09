Auto Care Association and AIA Canada Join the Global Right to Repair Movement for Vehicles

The Auto Care Association and Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA Canada) announced separately that they have joined other global association leaders to support the global right to repair movement by signing a new right to repair position statement.

The position statement supported by more than 20 organizations around the world enumerates the core beliefs of the movement and the objectives and intended outcomes of right to repair legislation. Importantly, the document sets forth 10 best practice principles to developing a framework for right to repair legislation that any supporting country can use and adapt them to their needs.

Globally,