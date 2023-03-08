CollisionWeek

WIN’s 2023 Most Influential Women Award Recipients Announced

The Women’s Industry Network annually honors women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry.

In celebration of 2023 International Women’s Day, The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced the recipients of its 2023 Most Influential Women (MIW) awards.

 

The winners of the 2023 MIW awards are:

  • Traci Calkins, Regional Sales Manager, PPG
  • April Lausch, Collision Center Manager, Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster
  • Lakeitria Luter, Director, Service King/Crash Champions
  • Yohanna Peet, Training Program Manager, Caliber
  • Jaime Shewbridge, Welding Instructor, I-CAR
  • Sabrina Thring, Chief Operation Officer, Driven Brands

The six remarkable women will be recognized as new MIWs this

