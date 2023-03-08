PartsTrader Joins CAR Coalition

The CAR Coalition announced PartsTrader as the newest member of the coalition. The coalition is a group of independent automotive parts and repair companies, associations and insurers committed to preserving consumer choice and affordable vehicle repair by ensuring competition in the automotive collision repair parts industry.,

“The CAR Coalition is thrilled to welcome PartsTrader to our expanding effort,” CAR Coalition Executive Director Justin Rzepka said. “This growing group of industry stakeholders and consumer advocates recognizes the need for more, not fewer, options for consumers when they need to repair their vehicles. With PartsTrader as part of the CAR Coalition, we