Legislation Requiring Auto Insurance Passes in Virginia

Legislators in Virginia passed Senate Bill 951 (SB 951) that repeals the option for motorists in the Commonwealth to register an uninsured motor vehicle upon payment of the uninsured motor vehicle fee of $500. The bill now goes to Governor Glenn Youngkin who a spokesman said is reviewing the legislation. The deadline for the Governor to act on the bill is March 27.

If the bill becomes law, the repeal of the option to pay the uninsured motor vehicle fee would become effective on July 1, 2024. The bill authorizes the Commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles to continue