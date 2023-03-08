Kinderhook Partners with Auto-Wares and Acquires Lafayette Warehouse

Kinderhook Industries, LLC announced the recapitalization of AWI Holdings, LLC (Auto-Wares) in partnership with management. Auto-Wares is a distributor of aftermarket automotive parts to independent service centers, independent parts stores, and direct to consumer through its network of 200+ company-owned stores. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Subsequent to the recapitalization, Auto-Wares acquired Lafayette Warehouse, Inc., a warehouse distributor of OEM and aftermarket automotive parts in North Central Indiana. Lafayette is the 83rd acquisition completed by Auto-Wares since its founding and Kinderhook’s 202nd automotive / light manufacturing-related transaction.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Todd Leimenstoll,