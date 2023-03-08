ASE Education Foundation Partners with Goodguys to Promote Industry Education, Careers

The ASE Education Foundation and Goodguys Rod and Custom Association are joining forces to showcase the wide array of career paths available in the world of hot rodding and automotive service.

Through this new program, the ASE Education Foundation, along with Goodguys and their partners, will work as a community to enlighten students from across the country about automotive careers with a focus on design and engineering, manufacturing, mechanical, fabrication, paint, marketing, media and sales disciplines.

“Goodguys events are ideal to bring together future professionals and the companies that drive the industry. Goodguys events are not only fun, but they