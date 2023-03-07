Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices See Large Increase in February

Prices index up for second month in a row, but is below historic levels last year.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis increased 4.3% in February from January according to the latest report from Manheim Consulting. This was the largest increase for the full month of February since 2009’s 4.4% rise. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) rose to 234.5, down 7.0% from a year ago. February’s increase was driven partially by the seasonal adjustment. The non-adjusted price change in February was an increase of 3.7% compared to January, moving the unadjusted average price