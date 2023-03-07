CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Safelite Group Acquires Mark’s Mobile Glass in Missouri

Safelite Group Acquires Mark’s Mobile Glass in Missouri

By Leave a Comment

The Safelite Group announced an agreement to acquire the auto glass assets of Mark’s Mobile Glass operating throughout Central Missouri. The transaction was completed on Friday, March 3.

Safelite Group logo“We enjoy welcoming new team members to our business and leveraging their talents in providing the quality glass repair, replacement and recalibration services our customers expect from Safelite,” said Renee Cacchillo, President and CEO of Safelite Group. “We’re confident that our new associates from Mark’s Mobile Glass will contribute to our future success and are glad to have them join our team.”

“It’s an exciting time in our business as we continue

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey