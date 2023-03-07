Safelite Group Acquires Mark’s Mobile Glass in Missouri

The Safelite Group announced an agreement to acquire the auto glass assets of Mark’s Mobile Glass operating throughout Central Missouri. The transaction was completed on Friday, March 3.

“We enjoy welcoming new team members to our business and leveraging their talents in providing the quality glass repair, replacement and recalibration services our customers expect from Safelite,” said Renee Cacchillo, President and CEO of Safelite Group. “We’re confident that our new associates from Mark’s Mobile Glass will contribute to our future success and are glad to have them join our team.”

“It’s an exciting time in our business as we continue