Crash Champions Opens New Collision Repair Center in Washington State

Crash Champions Collision Repair Team today announced the organization’s continued expansion across the Pacific Northwest by opening the doors to its 30th location in the state of Washington.

The newest Crash Champions collision repair center officially opened on March 6. The repair center features 10,000 square feet of production space and is located at 303 Washington Ave. North in Kent.

“The opening of our Kent, Washington repair center is another great step for the Crash Champions team,” said founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “We are proud to continue expanding the Crash Champions brand for our Seattle-area customers and in key