US Light Vehicle Sales Up 9.5% in February Compared to Last Year

While February sales were still below pre-pandemic levels, it was a robust result by the standards of recent months.

US Light Vehicle sales totaled 1.14 million units in February, according to LMC Automotive, a GlobalData Company. This translates to a Year-over-Year (YoY) gain of 9.5%, with the same number of selling days as in February 2022. The month’s results comparison was bolstered by the depressed state of the market a year ago, and compared with February 2021’s total, sales were down by 3.8%. The declines would be larger if we used the pre-pandemic period as a baseline. Still, given the