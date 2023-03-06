CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / US Light Vehicle Sales Up 9.5% in February Compared to Last Year

US Light Vehicle Sales Up 9.5% in February Compared to Last Year

By Leave a Comment

While February sales were still below pre-pandemic levels, it was a robust result by the standards of recent months.

US Light Vehicle sales totaled 1.14 million units in February, according to LMC Automotive, a GlobalData Company. This translates to a Year-over-Year (YoY) gain of 9.5%, with the same number of selling days as in February 2022. The month’s results comparison was bolstered by the depressed state of the market a year ago, and compared with February 2021’s total, sales were down by 3.8%. The declines would be larger if we used the pre-pandemic period as a baseline. Still, given the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey