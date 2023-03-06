CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Ritchie Bros. Thanks Shareholders for Support of IAA Acquisition

Ritchie Bros. Thanks Shareholders for Support of IAA Acquisition

By Leave a Comment

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) on March 3 issued the following statement regarding the support it is receiving from many shareholders, including among the Company’s largest shareholders, as well as industry analysts on its acquisition of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA):

Vontobel Asset Management, which owns 2.15% of Ritchie Bros. shares, has joined many other Ritchie Bros.’ shareholders, including a number of our largest shareholders, in publicly supporting the IAA acquisition.

We thank Ritchie Bros. shareholders for their strong support, which has been expressed both publicly and in our private conversations.

This shareholder support, the positive commentary from independent third-party industry

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey