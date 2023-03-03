RDA Executive Director Robert McKenzie Passes Away

The Refinish Distributors Alliance announced that Robert McKenzie Jr., the organization’s executive director, passed away February 28 at the age of 61.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Robert Mckenzie Jr. Executive Director of Refinish Distributors Alliance on February 28, 2023,” the organization said in a statement. “Robert has been a driving force as Executive Director of RDA for 14 years. If you have had the opportunity to meet or work with Robert, you know of his passion and enthusiasm for this industry. Robert did a great job of growing RDA, its membership, and its value to its members and supporters. We have enormous gratitude for the work he did for the organization and, more importantly, the integrity in which he represented its members.”

“His memory & legacy will continue on … a tribute to who he is!” the statement concluded.

A Celebration of Life for Robert will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, in the Chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with Dr. Adam Dooley officiating. Graveside services will follow at Ridgecrest Cemetery in Jackson, Tenn.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Arrington Funeral Directors from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday, March 4, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the service.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to the Children’s Ministry of Englewood Baptist Church, 2239 North Highland Ave, Jackson, TN 38305.

More information on services is available in the obituary published on the Arrington Funeral Group website.