Collision Repair Industry Production Sets New Record in December

Average weekly production hours worked at 40 hours for second month in a row. November was first time in more than two decades.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary December collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production increased compared to November and was up on a year-over-year basis to a new record level.

Overall, total collision repair industry employment in December was up 4.9% compared to December 2021. Production employment was up 9.6% in December compared to 2021.

The industry’s total production, which