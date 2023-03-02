Pennsylvania Insurance Department Fines First Acceptance Insurance Company for Misleading Consumers

Acting Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys yesterday released a market conduct examination report of First Acceptance Insurance Company that resulted in a $105,000 penalty. The examination found that agents for the company were misleading consumers and adding on optional third-party coverages without the consumer’s knowledge or full understanding.

According to the market conduct report, two-thirds of the complaints the Department received about the company were auto claims related. The company had over $8 million in 2020 Direct Written Premiums in Pennsylvania, including $4,968,144 in private passenger auto liability and Private Passenger Auto Physical Damage premiums of $2,042,875.

“First Acceptance’s business