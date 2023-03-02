CollisionWeek

NAMIC Joins U.S. DOT’s Call to Action on Auto Safety

The National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies announced that it is answering the Department of Transportation’s Call to Action to make the nation’s roadways safer and reduce roadway fatalities.

“Mutual insurance companies have been at the forefront of the fight for auto safety for decades, from requiring seat belts to pressing for greater safety in automated vehicles,” said Jimi Grande, senior vice president of federal and political affairs for NAMIC. “By working together with stakeholders across the transportation sector, we can make our roads safer and eliminate roadway fatalities.”

The department’s Call to Action campaign asks stakeholders to take specific

