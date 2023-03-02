IIHS Says Small Overlap Front Crash Rating Program Saving Lives

Driving a vehicle that earns a good rating in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) driver-side small overlap front crash test reduces your risk of dying in a real-world crash, a new IIHS study shows.

A driver in a good-rated vehicle is 12 percent less likely than a driver in a poor-rated one to be killed in a frontal crash, the study found.

“The numbers confirm that strong performance in the Institute’s small overlap front crash test translates into big reductions in fatality risk,” said Eric Teoh, director of statistical services at IIHS and one of the study’s authors.