CCC Reports Revenue of $782 Million in 2022

Up 14% compared to the previous year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) announced revenue was $782.4 million for the full year 2022, an increase of 14% from $688.3 million for the full year 2021. For the quarter ended December 31, total revenue was $204.1 million, up 9.1% compared to $187.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

“CCC delivered another year of strong financial performance, with 2022 revenue growth of 14% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 39%, with revenue and adjusted EBITDA above our guidance ranges. We believe our solid performance reflects the durability of our business as we continue to deliver innovation and operational efficiency for our customers,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO of CCC.

“Our customers are adopting advanced digital capabilities as a primary mechanism to improve the consumer claims experience while simultaneously dealing with a challenging operating environment characterized by labor shortages, inflation, cycle time increases, and greater vehicle complexity,” continued Ramamurthy. “These solutions increasingly leverage CCC’s AI capabilities and interconnected network to deliver process improvements and more holistic consumer experiences. We deeply appreciate the trust our customers are placing in us when they adopt more CCC solutions.”

GAAP gross profit was $568.5 million, representing a gross margin of 73%, for the full year 2022, compared with $492.6 million, representing a gross margin of 72%, for the full year 2021. Adjusted gross profit was $604.8 million, representing an adjusted gross margin of 77%, for the full year 2022, compared with $533.5 million, representing an adjusted gross margin of 78%, for the full year 2021.

GAAP operating income was $51.9 million for the full year 2022, compared with GAAP operating loss of $144.7 million for the full year 2021. Adjusted operating income was $276.7 million for the full year 2022, compared with adjusted operating income of $236.8 million for the full year 2021.

GAAP net income was $38.4 million for the full year 2022, compared with GAAP net loss of $248.9 million for the full year 2021. Adjusted net income was $176.4 million for the full year 2022, compared with $130.3 million for the full year 2021.

The company reported that in 2022, the highest number of U.S. auto insurance claims in the company’s history were processed using CCC solutions. The digital channel continues to scale, with mobile as a method of auto claim inspection increasing by 20% in 2022. During Q4, CCC renewed a top-10 auto insurer for a 5-year extension, and had numerous cross-selling successes, including several insurance clients who added Casualty solutions to their portfolio of existing CCC products for the first time.

CCC also reported ongoing strength across its repair facility customer group. In 2022, CCC added over 1,000 new rooftops and now has over 28,000 repair facilities on the CCC ONE network. In Q4, CCC expanded its relationship with a leading multi-store operator seeking platform standardization across their collision, fleet, and paint operations for an additional 400 locations. In addition, the number of repair facilities using four or more CCC solutions has increased by over 20% over the past two years.