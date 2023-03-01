Safelite Autoglass to Pay $45,000 to Settle EEOC Sex Discrimination Lawsuit

Safelite AutoGlass agreed to pay $45,000 to settle a sex-based discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the federal agency announced yesterday.

According to the EEOC’s lawsuit that was filed in September 2022, a woman applied for an auto glass technician trainee position at a Safelite AutoGlass location in Austin, Texas. During the interview, the applicant informed the store manager she had two years of experience as a repair technician, which required her to lift and move heavy furniture. Despite this information, the store manager expressed concern about the female applicant’s ability to lift heavy