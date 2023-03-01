Fix Network Raises $146,630 For Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada

Contributions made in 2022 will enable more than 872 nights of accommodation for families with seriously ill children across Canada.

After hosting more than 10 events throughout 2022, Fix Network Canada, along with its employees and strategic partners, raised CA$146,630 ($107,750) to support Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada (RMHC Canada).

Throughout 2022, Fix Network hosted fundraisers at various events from a “national conference fundraiser” to a successful “golf tournament sponsorship” among others where employees and strategic partners donated generously to RMHC’s 34 programs that provide support for families during a tender and difficult time.

“The Fix Network charity events continue