Collision Repair Education Foundation Announces Executive Committee

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced and introduce its newly appointed Executive Committee, which consists of seven industry professionals who are dedicated to supporting the future of the industry through engagement with collision schools and students.

CREF’s 2023 Executive Committee includes:

Chair Steve Schmidt (State Farm)

Vice Chair Brenda Hogen (Parts Trader)

Treasurer Stacy Bartnik (Intertek)

Secretary Doug Irish (Fayetteville Technical Community College)

Trustee-at-Large Ryan West (GEICO)

Trustee-at-Large Mark Helvenston (IAA, Inc.)

Immediate Past Chair Tom Wolf (PPG Industries)

“For 2023, I am excited to be part of the Board of Trustees as CREF intensely focuses on its mission