Autel and Repairify Announce Exclusive North American Agreement for Remote Diagnostics, Calibrations and Services

Repairify, Inc. and Autel U.S., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Autel Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd. today announced an exclusive long-term collaboration agreement for the delivery of Repairify’s patented global OEM remote solutions for diagnostics, calibrations, and programming through Autel’s remote capable products across North America.

As part of the agreement, Repairify will integrate its leading patented global remote diagnostic, calibration, and programming solutions as a new service offering into a revised version of Autel’s Remote Expert platform. Repairify and Autel will jointly manage the platform that will now offer customers the choice of using the certified and warrantied OEM remote solutions