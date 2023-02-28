U.S. Pedestrian Deaths Projected to Have Risen Yet Again in First Half of 2022

Dangerous driving, inadequate infrastructure and larger vehicles lead to deadly conditions for people walking, with one death every 75 minutes.

Drivers in the United States struck and killed 3,434 people in the first half of 2022 – up 5%, or 168 more deaths, from the same period the year before, according to a new analysis from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA). This deeply troubling projection follows a 40-year high in pedestrian deaths in 2021 and continues a gruesome decade-long trend of more people dying while walking on U.S. roads.

GHSA’s annual Spotlight on Highway Safety report offers the first