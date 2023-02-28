Office Occupancy Surpasses 50%

According to the latest report from Kastle Systems, last week, office occupancy exceeded 50% for only the second time since the start of the pandemic. Occupancy rose by three tenths of a point to 50.1%, according to the Back to Work Barometer. Despite the data only measuring four days due to the Presidents Day holiday, seven of the 10 tracked cities saw moderate increases, while only three cities — New York, San Francisco and San Jose, Calif. — fell by a point or less. The week’s daily high was Tuesday at 57.2% occupancy, and the low was Friday at 32.4%.