NAMIC Lauds Reintroduction of Federal Right to Repair Auto Bill

The National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies commends legislation re-introduced in the House of Representatives to ensure access to repair and diagnostic automobile data that will provide consumers with greater choice in having their cars repaired.

According to the association, protecting a consumer’s right to choose their repair providers and control the data needed to fix increasingly complex vehicles have long been priorities for NAMIC, and H.R. 906, the REPAIR Act, builds on the momentum from the previous Congress for protecting this right. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., with Reps. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., Marie Gluesenkamp Perez,