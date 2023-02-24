Consumer Sentiment Improves in February But Remains at Low Levels

Positive business outlook outweighs unemployment concerns.
Consumer sentiment lifted for the third straight month in February, rising a modest 3% above January, supported by a 12% improvement in consumers’ outlook over the economy for the year ahead, according to the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers.
However, sentiment remains well below its historical average; in spite of the recent slowdown in inflation, overall prices are still painfully high for consumers and continue to be at the forefront of their minds, said U-M economist Joanne Hsu, director of the surveys.
The Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 67.0 in the February 2023
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.