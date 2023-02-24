Consumer Sentiment Improves in February But Remains at Low Levels

Positive business outlook outweighs unemployment concerns.

Consumer sentiment lifted for the third straight month in February, rising a modest 3% above January, supported by a 12% improvement in consumers’ outlook over the economy for the year ahead, according to the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers.

However, sentiment remains well below its historical average; in spite of the recent slowdown in inflation, overall prices are still painfully high for consumers and continue to be at the forefront of their minds, said U-M economist Joanne Hsu, director of the surveys.

The Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 67.0 in the February 2023