Canadian Council of Collision Repairers Inaugural Meeting Promotes Professional Standards and Collaboration

The Canadian Council of Collision Repairers (CCCR) held its inaugural meeting on February 16, to introduce the council’s mission and welcome shop owners and managers to come together for the benefit of the collision repair industry. The meeting, which was conducted via Zoom, featured discussions on the council’s purposes, mission, and updates from regional representatives.

Darryl Simmons, the moderator, provided an introduction and background of the CCCR. He explained the council’s mission statement is to reflect the professional standards of collision repairers while providing advocacy, inspiration, knowledge and tools needed for shops to succeed to better serve their stakeholders and