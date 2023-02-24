CollisionWeek

Auto Innovators Names Wayne Weikel Vice President, State Affairs

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the association that represents vehicle manufacturers, named Wayne Weikel as Vice President, State Affairs. He will lead the association’s 50-state advocacy network on policies related to electrification, franchise, right to repair, consumer privacy, data, autonomous vehicles among others.

Alliance for Automotive Innovation logoWeikel joined the association in 2012 and has worked in state capitals across the country, most recently the northeast. He is a subject matter expert on vehicle data and repair.

John Bozzella, president and CEO of Alliance for Automotive Innovation, said, “Automotive policy is increasingly developed and enacted not in Washington, DC but in every state capital.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

