Auto Body Association of Texas Educates Legislators on Safe Repairs

On February 23, the Auto Body Association of Texas (ABAT) and collision repair professionals from all over the Lone Star State, including two technicians from El Paso who began their nine-hour drive at midnight, showed up in the Texas Capitol Austin to educate legislators on ABAT’s Safe Repair bill (HB1321) and Fair Appraisal bill (HB1437).

ABAT planned its 2023 Collision Day at the Capitol with the goal of explaining how “…passing ABAT’s bills would greatly enhance the safety of Texas consumers by bringing attention to some matters we feel should be addressed,” said ABAT President Burl Richards. “We aren’t just