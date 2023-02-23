LKQ Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue of $3.0 Billion, $12.8 Billion for Year

Parts and services organic revenue increased 4.5%.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) today reported fourth quarter revenue was $3.0 billion, a decrease of 5.8% as compared to $3.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. On a constant currency basis, however, fourth quarter revenue decreased by just 0.1%.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, parts and services organic revenue increased 4.5% (5.9% on a per day basis), while the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures decreased revenue by 3.1% and foreign exchange rates decreased revenue by 6.1%, for a total parts and services revenue decrease of 4.8%. Other revenue fell 20.1% in