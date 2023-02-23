IAA Reports Fiscal 2022 Revenue Growth of 14.2% to $2.1 Billion

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022, which ended January 1, 2023.

Consolidated revenues decreased 4.5% to $523.5 million from $548.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Excluding the impact of the 53rd week from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 0.7% compared to the prior year period. Foreign currency movements had a negative impact of $8.5 million on revenue for the quarter and revenue from SYNETIQ* was $11.9 million. Excluding the impact of these items and the