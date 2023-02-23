CollisionWeek

ABPA Urges Members to Ask Their U.S. Representatives to Support the REPAIR Act

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) is urging its member to contact legislators to support the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act, H.R. 906, that was reintroduced in the U.S. House of Representatives.

ABPA Auto Body Parts AssociationAccording to the association, as vehicle technology becomes even more complex, vehicle manufacturers are creating new barriers that limit consumer choice which increase the cost to repair and maintain vehicles. The REPAIR Act will reduce these barriers, putting consumers’ interests first.

The ABPA asks members to visit the CAR Coalition website to fill out the contact form and make your voice heard

