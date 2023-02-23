AASP-MN Race for Automotive Education Raises Over $14,000 for Student Scholarships

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) held its 21st Annual Race for Automotive Education, January 23-26, at ProKart Indoor Racing in Burnsville. The event raised over $14,000 to support the Alliance’s Automotive Education Fund and will fund scholarships for automotive students enrolled in ASE Accredited auto service and collision repair programs in Minnesota’s technical colleges.

During the four nights of racing, forty teams (195 racers) of auto service and collision repair shops and industry suppliers took to the track in go-karts reaching speeds of up to 40 miles per hour. Many spectator fans were also on hand