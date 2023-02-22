Registration Open for May 21-25 Auto Care Connect

The Auto Care Association announced the opening of registration for the 2023 Auto Care Connect event set to take place May 21 -25, 2023 in Orlando, Fla. at the Hyatt Regency Orlando.
The Connect event is comprised of the association’s Spring Leadership Days, ACPN Knowledge Exchange, PBES Annual Conference and YANG Leadership Conference.
Auto Care Connect is designed to unite various leaders and communities under the association and presents a unique opportunity for attendees to:
- Network with an expanded group of industry leaders;
- Create new business connections;
- Attend accredited educational sessions to earn CEUs;
- Explore exhibitor opportunities;
- Maximize travel /
