CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / OnStar and RapidDeploy Partner to Enhance the Incident Response Experience

OnStar and RapidDeploy Partner to Enhance the Incident Response Experience

By Leave a Comment

GM’s OnStar Emergency Advisors are now using RapidDeploy Radius Mapping technology to help improve incident response outcomes, which can benefit both OnStar members and emergency responders. When OnStar Emergency Advisors are notified of car crashes, stolen vehicles, button presses from inside the vehicle, or calls from OnStar members, they will now have a supplemental, map-based view of both publicly available and proprietary data, simplifying and helping to expedite the delivery of necessary services.

“We’re combining 25+ years of OnStar’s leadership with RapidDeploy Radius Mapping to enhance, digitize and modernize responses to incidences, streamlining our connection and awareness of members in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey