Driven Brands Reports Record Revenue and Profitability in 2022

Revenue increased 39 percent powered by 14 percent same-store sales growth and 9 percent net store growth.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) today reported 2022 revenue of $2.0 billion, up 39 percent versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $5.6 billion, up 24 percent versus the prior year with 14 percent same-store sales growth and 9 percent net store growth.

Net income increased $33.6 million versus the prior year to $43.2 million or $0.25 per diluted share inclusive of a $125.5 million one-time non-cash impairment charge related to intangible assets in the second quarter as a result of the Company’s