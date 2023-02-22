CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Driven Brands Reports Record Revenue and Profitability in 2022

Driven Brands Reports Record Revenue and Profitability in 2022

By Leave a Comment

Revenue increased 39 percent powered by 14 percent same-store sales growth and 9 percent net store growth.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) today reported 2022 revenue of $2.0 billion, up 39 percent versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $5.6 billion, up 24 percent versus the prior year with 14 percent same-store sales growth and 9 percent net store growth.

Driven Brands logoNet income increased $33.6 million versus the prior year to $43.2 million or $0.25 per diluted share inclusive of a $125.5 million one-time non-cash impairment charge related to intangible assets in the second quarter as a result of the Company’s

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey