Uni-Select Inc. Reports 2022 Sales Up 7.4%

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) reported consolidated sales of $1,731.4 million in 2022, up $118.6 million or 7.4% compared to 2021. Sales increased by 11.7% excluding the impact of unfavorable fluctuation of the British pound and the Canadian dollar against the US dollar. The company reported organic growth of 10.7% with all three segments reporting positive organic growth.

“Uni-Select generated solid operating results in 2022 driven primarily by organic growth. Sales increased by 11.7% in constant currency terms, Adjusted EBITDA improved by 26.1% to exceed $185.0 million and all three business units achieved higher year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margins. The year also marked