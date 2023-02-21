CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Uni-Select Inc. Reports 2022 Sales Up 7.4%

Uni-Select Inc. Reports 2022 Sales Up 7.4%

By Leave a Comment

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) reported consolidated sales of $1,731.4 million in 2022, up $118.6 million or 7.4% compared to 2021. Sales increased by 11.7% excluding the impact of unfavorable fluctuation of the British pound and the Canadian dollar against the US dollar. The company reported organic growth of 10.7% with all three segments reporting positive organic growth.

Uni-Select logo“Uni-Select generated solid operating results in 2022 driven primarily by organic growth. Sales increased by 11.7% in constant currency terms, Adjusted EBITDA improved by 26.1% to exceed $185.0 million and all three business units achieved higher year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margins. The year also marked

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey