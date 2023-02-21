UK’s Ezi-Methods Reports 4 Million Downloads

Ezi-Methods has surpassed its 4 millionth repair method download, a milestone that firmly establishes the operation as one of the UK’s leading provider of vehicle repair methods.

Indie Basi, Vehicle Damage Assessor at Warwickshire-based Wyndon Motor Accident Repair Centre, holds the auspicious title of downloading the four millionth repair method from Ezi-Methods’ vast library.

Ben Cardy, Commercial Director and Ezi-Methods Co-Founder said, “It seems like only yesterday that we formed the business and here we are, 12 months