UK’s Ezi-Methods Reports 4 Million Downloads

Ezi-Methods has surpassed its 4 millionth repair method download, a milestone that firmly establishes the operation as one of the UK’s leading provider of vehicle repair methods.
Indie Basi, Vehicle Damage Assessor at Warwickshire-based Wyndon Motor Accident Repair Centre, holds the auspicious title of downloading the four millionth repair method from Ezi-Methods’ vast library.
Ben Cardy, Commercial Director and Ezi-Methods Co-Founder said, “It seems like only yesterday that we formed the business and here we are, 12 months
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.