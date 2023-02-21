CIECA Forms Electric Vehicle and Battery Committee

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced the formation of a new Standards Development Committee focused on Electric Vehicles (EVs) and electric batteries. The committee will be chaired by Frank Phillips, senior manager-Certified Collision North America for Rivian, Jake Rodenroth, North American Body Repair Program operations manager for Lucid Motors, and Ginny Whelan, senior consultant for the Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA).

The first meeting is Wednesday, March 1. All industry stakeholders, including CIECA and non-CIECA members, are invited to join using an online form.

In 2022, CIECA’s Recycled Parts and Inventory Committee, chaired by Whelan, was discussing recycled EV