CCC Reports Use of Advanced AI for Claims Processing Grew 60% in 2022

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) today announced an update to its insurer AI adoption report, which for the third straight year shows significant growth in the adoption of AI in auto claims. The company reports the application of advanced computer vision AI for claims processing increased 60% year-over-year. The company also reports that more than 14 million unique claims have now been processed using a CCC AI solution, growing 3X since before the pandemic in 2019. In addition to more claims using AI, the data show a deepening penetration of multiple different AI solutions being applied per claim.

CCC reports