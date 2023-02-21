AASP/NJ Invites Technicians to Show Off Their Skills at Bodywork Bowl Collision Repair Skills Competition

Inaugural event takes place during March 17-19 Northeast trade show.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) is inviting all collision repair professionals to showcase their skills at the inaugural Bodywork Bowl Collision Repair Skills Competition taking place on the trade show floor at the NORTHEAST 2023 Automotive Services Show. The association’s flagship event will be taking place March 17-19 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J., and Saturday, March 18 provides the opportunity to compete against industry peers in one of the competition’s three categories: estimating, painting or welding for a chance to take